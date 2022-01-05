Ordinance #664-City of Elgin

ORDINANCE NO. 664

OF THE

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA, TO AMEND ORDINANCE§ 1-703 OF THE OFFICIAL MUNICIPAL CODE TO REVISE AND PROVIDE FOR REVISED WARDS USING THE MOST RECENT FEDERAL

CENSUS; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; TO ESTABLISH WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT; AND TO PROVIDE FOR PUBLICATION OF THIS ORDINANCE IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE LAW.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA:

A. Section 1. Ordinance § 1-703 of the Elgin Municipal Code is hereby amended to read and provide as follows:

SECTION 1-703: COUNCIL MEMBERS; WARDS

A. Council members shall be elected by wards. They shall serve terms of four years and until their successors are elected and have qualified. In election of council members by wards, each nominee shall be a resident and qualified elector of the ward for

which he/she is a candidate and only residents of that ward may sign the candidate’s nomination petitions.

B. The City shall redistrict as often as necessary using the most recent federal census to insure that each ward is substantially equal in population. The City shall stand divided into the following wards as set forth herein:

Ward One

The First Ward shall include all that part of the City lying northerly of a line commencing at the intersection of the centerline of Ivy Street with the westerly city limits; thence easterly along the center line of Ivy Street to North Myrtle Street; thence northeasterly along the centerline of North Myrtle Street to West Elm Street; thence easterly along the centerline of West Elm Street to South Second St (also Nebraska State Highway Fourteen); thence northerly along the centerline of South Second St (also Nebraska State Highway Fourteen) to Pine St; thence easterly along the centerline of Pine Street to the easterly city limits.

Ward Two

The Second Ward shall include all that part of the City lying southerly of a line commencing at the intersection of the centerline of Ivy Street with the westerly city limits; thence easterly along the center line of Ivy Street to North Myrtle Street; thence northeasterly along the centerline of North Myrtle Street to West Elm Street; thence easterly along the centerline of West Elm Street to South Second St (also Nebraska State Highway Fourteen); thence northerly along the centerline of South Second St (also Nebraska State Highway Fourteen) to Pine St; thence easterly along the centerline of Pine Street to the easterly city limits.

B. Section 2. Any other ordinances in conflict with the terms hereof are hereby repealed.

C. Section 3. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by State Law.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 28th day of December, 2021.

BY MIKE SCHMITT

Mayor

ATTEST:

KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

City Clerk

PUBLISH: January 5, 2022

ZNEZ