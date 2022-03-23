NVC basketball, wrestling teams announced

Ten Wolfpack athletes in three sports were recognized for post season honors by the Niobrara Valley Conference.

Meeting Monday night, conference coaches for boys and girls basketball along with wrestling, selected first team, second team and honorable mention.

In boys basketball, Wolfpack senior Colton Wright and junior Paiton Hoefer were named to the first team. The duo were the top scorers for a Wolfpack team which posted a 21-6 record this year.

Others on the first team were Aidan Hedstrom, Adam Everitt and Tate Thompson, St. Mary’s; Brendyn Ollendick, Elkhorn Valley; Jakeem Brown, West Holt; Dolan Pospichal, North Central, Bryson Gadeken, Neligh-Oakdale and Ryan Steinhauser, Stuart.

Receiving honorable mention was junior Jack Wemhoff.