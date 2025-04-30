NVC Art Show starts Thursday at Verdigre

Around 1,000 pieces of high school and junior high artwork will be on display Thursday, May 1 from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ZCBJ Hall in Verdigre as part of this year’s Niobrara Valley Conference Art Show.

The Niobrara Valley Conference Art Show is open to the public and is free of charge. The artwork on display represents the yearlong efforts of hundreds of art students throughout this area. Categories are as diverse as the students that enter work with drawing, painting, sculpture, textiles, and more.

Schools showing artwork include Boyd County, Chambers, Elgin Public, Keya Paha, Niobrara, Pope John, Rock County, St.Mary’s, Santee, Stuart, Verdigre, and Wheeler Central.

The judges for this year’s art show are Cathy Barta, Renae Wacker, Mary Pfanstiel, and Diane Cole.

This is an excellent opportunity to view the artwork and appreciate the talent showcased in the Niobrara Valley Conference Art Show.