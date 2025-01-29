NVC All-Academic team announced

The Niobrara Valley Conference Principal’s All-Academic Team was announced Monday.

Selected at Pope John were juniors Tessa Barlow, Jovie Borer, Karson Kallhoff, Camry Kittelson, Aiden Klein and Reese Stuhr. Seniors recognized for the second time were Olivia Klein, Kaitey Schumacher and Natalie Burenheide.

Selected from Elgin Public School were juniors Kyndal Busteed, Jaydalynn Chessmore, Jarek Erickson, Creighton Harkins, Isaac Hemenway, Haley Parks, Trey Rittscher and Kayton Zwingman. Seniors recognized for the second time were Taylor Beckman, Sara Bode, Samantha Durre, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff, Chloe Henn, Austin Hinkle, Kellan Hoefer, Emma Kinney, Jaydyn Schrad and Lauren Vitamvas.