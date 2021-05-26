NPA Foundation to award scholarship to Reestman

The Nebraska Press Association Foundation (NPA) has announced the winners of their 2021 high school and collegiate scholarships. This year, four (4) high school and two (2) collegiate students were selected.

Under Foundation guidelines, scholarship applicants must be residents of Nebraska who will be enrolled, either as incoming freshmen or upper classmen, at a Nebraska-based college or university this fall, with a specific interest or major in community journalism at a weekly, semi-weekly, or daily newspaper. Receiving a $2,000 NPAF scholarship was Skylar Reestman. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.