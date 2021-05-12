Notice to the Public – Antelope County

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

WHEREAS, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners directed the County Highway Superintendent to study the use of the county road located between Sections 7 and 12, Townships 28 North, Range 8 and 9 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County Nebraska. Located on 510 Avenue between 868th and 869th Road

WHEREAS, a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and is filed with the County Clerk

The Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, set a public hearing for 10:00 A.M. the 1st day of June, 2021 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon road. The public hearing will be held in the Commissioner Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse Annex.

/s/ LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 12, 19 & 26, 2021 ZNEZ