Notice to Creditors, Estate of Constance J. Krohn

NOTICE

Estate of CONSTANCE J.

KROHN, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on October 7, 2024, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR24-35, Kristin Krohn, whose mailing address is 4315 Washington Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68506, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before December 16, 2024 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: October 16, 23 & 30, 2024

ZNEZ