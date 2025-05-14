Notice to Bidders, The Elgin City Council

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Elgin will be accepting bids for a Stryker Power Pro XT Cot with rails. The item is believed to be operable and shall be sold in “as is” condition. Interested persons shall submit sealed bids, to the Office of the City Clerk, P.O. Box 240, 104 Pine Street, Elgin, NE 68636, so they are received in the Clerk’s office no later than 3:00 p.m. on May 30, 2025. Bids shall be opened, and the property considered for sale at the regular meeting of the City Council on June 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The City will consider all reasonable bids, but reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: May 14, 2025

ZNEZ