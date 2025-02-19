Notice to Bidders-Culverts, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

NOTICE FOR BIDS

Culverts

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:15 AM on March 11th, 2025, for Culverts. Bids may be brought in or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. Specifications are available at the Clerk’s Office. Bids made on items not listed on the specifications or bids not consistent with the specifications will not be accepted. All bids must be plainly marked “Culvert Bid” on the lower left-hand corner of the envelope. Successful bidder will supply the specified product. Bids will be opened and publicly read at the March 11th, 2025, board meeting at 9:15 AM in the County Commissioners Meeting Room of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

PUBLISH: February 19, 26 & March 5, 2025

ZNEZ