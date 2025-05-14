Notice to Bidders, Antelope County

ANTELOPE COUNTY SELLING MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS

Antelope County is taking sealed bids for used culverts, bridge planks and miscellaneous items. These materials may be visually inspected at the Antelope County Barn in Oakdale, 800 South Wilson Street, Oakdale, NE. The items are grouped in lots and will be sold in lots. Please include with your sealed bid the number of planks, or stringers desired. Price should be per plank, stringer, or lot. Bids should be clearly marked by lot number on the outside bottom left of the envelope. For additional information, please contact the Antelope County Clerk’s Office at 402.887.4410 or Antelope County Road Superintendent. Bids should be submitted to the Clerk’s office, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756. Bids must be received before bid opening begins at 9:30 AM on June 3rd, 2025. Bids will be publicly opened during the June 3rd, 2025, Commissioner Meeting, in the Courthouse Annex. Please include your contact information (name, address, phone number) with your bid.

PUBLISH: May 14, 21 & 28, 2025

