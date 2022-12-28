Notice to Bidders-Antelope County

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Bids: Antelope County is considering contracting mowing and snow removal of County Courthouse and Museum grounds. The grounds consist of courthouse square and the buildings and grounds of the Antelope County Museum, including the church, schoolhouse, and log cabin. Bids may be submitted to Antelope County Clerk, PO Box 26, 501 M Street, Neligh, NE 68756, and will be opened and considered during the February 7th, 2023, Board of Commissioners Meeting. Bids should be received by 9:00 AM on the 7th of February.

PUBLISH: December 28, 2022, January 4 & 11, 2023

ZNEZ