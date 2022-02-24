Notice to Bidders-Antelope County

NOTICE FOR BIDS

Asphalt Oil

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:45 AM, on March 8th, 2022 for asphalt oil. Price should be per gallon. Purchase of asphalt oil to be delivered to each county shop from April 1, 2022 to December 1, 2022 for the following types of asphalt: MC-800, RC-250, MC3000, CRS2, and CRS-2P. Bids can be brought or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026 and will be opened at 9:45 AM on March 8th, 2022 in the Antelope County Commissioners Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse Annex. Envelope should be marked in the lower left-hand corner with the wording, “Asphalt Oil Bid.” The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: February 23 & March 2, 2022

ZNEZ