Notice to Bidders-Antelope County

NOTICE

The Antelope County Commissioners have the intent to purchase one or more, new or used dump trucks. The Antelope County Commissioners will invite informal quotes from March 9th, 2021 until 10:30am on April 6th, 2021. Quotes should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the Antelope County Commissioners, 501 Main Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. The envelope must be clearly marked with “Informal quote for dump truck” on the outside of the envelope. Quotes will be opened at the April 6th, 2021 board meeting at 10:30am. The specs for the dump trucks are as follows: Tandem Axle with pusher or greater; Minimum 18,000 # front end,.40,000 # rears; Lockable rear axles; 3.70 gears or higher; Minimum 16’ box; If ‘used’ truck is bid, it must be under 150,000 miles and have a current D.O.T. Inspection. Please include with bid: Horsepower, axle weights, axle ratio, box type and length, if it is snowplow ready, mileage, hours, warranty information, and the availability for delivery. Contact the Antelope County Clerk’s Office at 402-887-4410 with questions. The Antelope County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids and determine in its sole discretion whether a product is acceptable as an equivalent. Thank You.

PUBLISH: March 17, 24 & 31, 2021

ZNEZ