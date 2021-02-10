Notice to Bidders- Antelope County

NOTICE FOR BIDS

Gravel

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:45 AM on March 9th, 2021, for gravel. Bids may be brought in or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. Successful bidder will supply the specified product from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. Bids will be opened and publicly read on March 9th, 2021 at 9:45 AM in the County Commissioners room of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. ROAD GRAVEL – Purchase of Road gravel to be bid as follows: Priced per Ton, transported by county, loaded by pit operator. ARMOR COAT GRAVEL – Priced per Ton, transported by county, loaded by pit operator. All bids must be plainly marked “Gravel Bid” on lower left-hand corner of envelope. Pricing all types of fill and aggregate.

PUBLISH: February 10, 17 & 24, 2021

ZNEZ