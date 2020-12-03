Notice- Sunvest Solar, Inc.

Notice of Availability of an Environmental Assessment

SunVest Solar, Inc. has filed an application for financial assistance with the USDA, Rural Development (USDA). Notice is hereby given that the USDA, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act, is issuing an environmental assessment (EA). The proposal is for installing a 1.84 MW solar array on an approximately 30-acre site located approximately 5 miles west of Elgin. Some tree clearing and grading will be required on the site. Disturbed areas will be revegetated with native seed mix.

Rabe Consulting prepared an EA for USDA and determined that no mitigation measures are needed. USDA has conducted an independent evaluation of the EA and believes that it accurately assesses the impacts of the proposed project. No significant impacts are expected as a result of the construction of the project. For a copy of the Environmental Assessment or further information contact Jeff Carpenter, Rural Development Energy Coordinator, USDA Rural Development, 100 Centennial Mall North, Suite 308, Lincoln, NE 68508, (402) 437-5554, jeff.carpenter@usda.gov. USDA will accept questions and comments on the environmental assessment for 14 days from the date of publication of this notice.

Any final action by USDA related to the proposed project will be subject to, and contingent upon, compliance with all relevant Federal environmental laws and regulations and completion of environmental review procedures as prescribed by 7 CFR Part 1970, Environmental Policies and Procedures.

A general location map of the proposed site is shown below.

PUBLISH: December 2, 2020

