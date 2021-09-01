Notice Public Hearing – Antelope County Planning Commission

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting and public hearing on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the County Board meeting room at the Antelope County Courthouse beginning at 1:00 pm. The meeting is open to the public. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

A public hearing will be held regarding the Conditional Use Permit #CUP2104 for AMG Technology Investment Group DBA Nextlink for a high-speed internet tower on a tract in the N ½ NE ¼ 35-25N-5W.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office. For more information, contact Liz Doerr, Zoning Administrator at 402-887-4248 or zoning@antelopecounty.org.

PUBLISH: September 1, 2021

