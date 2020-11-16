Notice of Special Meeting – Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF SPECIAL
MEETING
The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Thursday, November 17th, 2020 beginning at 9:00 AM in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex. Said meeting will be held for the purpose of reviewing and awarding EWP projects. The meeting is open to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s office.
Antelope County Board of Commissioners
CHARLIE HENERY
Chairman
PUBLISH: November 11, 2020
NOTICE OF SPECIAL