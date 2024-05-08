Notice of Sheriff’s Sale Antelope County Sheriff Robert Moore

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

DISTRICT COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

CASE NO. Cl 23-6

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of an Order of Sale entered by the Clerk of the District Court for Antelope County, Nebraska, in an action wherein the County of Antelope, Nebraska is Plaintiff and Jeanna M. McMillian, Daniel McMillian, John Doe, and Jane Doe, Tenants in possession of 12-255 TR SE4SE4 2.35 AC Elm TWSP, all persons having or claiming an interest in 12-25-5 TR SE4SE4 2.35 AC ELM TWSP are the Defendants, I will at 1 o’clock P.M. on the 9th day of May 2024, in the Commissioner’s meeting room of the new Courthouse addition in Neligh, Antelope County, Nebraska, offer for sale at public auction the following described land and tenements to satisfy the judgment and costs in said action:

12-25-5 TR SE4SE4 2.35 AC ELM TWSP

The sale will be held open for one hour.

Terms of Sale: The total highest bid is to be paid in cash or certified funds to the Sheriff at the time of making the highest bid which closes the sale.

The terms of the sale are subject to unpaid taxes and assessments.

Given under my hand on the 12th day of April 2024.

Robert Moore, Antelope County Sheriff

PUBLISH: April 17 & 24, May 1 & 8, 2024

ZNEZ