Notice of Sale of 2002 Ford BLS Ambulance

NOTICE OF SALE

City of Elgin, Nebraska

Notice is hereby given by the City of Elgin, Nebraska of its intent to convey certain personal property owned by the City of Elgin, Nebraska as follows:

1. A Resolution was passed by the City Council of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, on or about June 2, 2025, directing the sale of certain personal property owned by the City of Elgin, Nebraska.

2. The personal property directed to be sold is a 2002 Ford BLS Ambulance.

3. The personal property shall be sold through AuctionTime according to the terms, conditions, and timeline provided by AuctionTime and shall be sold to the highest bidder.

4. The sale of the personal property shall occur after notice of the sale is given as required by Nebraska law.

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

Craig Niewohner, Council

President

PUBLISH: June 11, 2025

