Notice of Public Hearing Village Board of Bartlett

NOTICE OF HEARING

You are hereby placed on notice that the Village Board of the Village of Bartlett, Nebraska, shall hold a public hearing at the new Fire Hall in Bartlett on the 13th Day of May, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to hear testimony in favor of, opposition to and to answer questions in relation thereto the proposed one year and six year street improvement program for the Village of Bartlett, Nebraska. A copy of the programs are on file with Emma Smith, Village Clerk, and are subject to public review and examination.

Emma Smith, Village Clerk

PUBLISH: May 1, 2024

ZNEZ