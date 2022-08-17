Notice of Public Hearing-Antelope County Commissioners

WHEREAS the Antelope County Board of Commissioners directed the County Highway Superintendent to study the use of 515 Avenue Between 840 and 841 Road located between Sections 35 and 36, Townships 24 North, Range 8 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County Nebraska.

WHEREAS a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and is filed with the County Clerk

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Supervisors of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 10:00 A.M. the 6th of September 2022 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon road.

Antelope County Board of

Commissioners

/s/ LISA PAYNE, Clerk

PUBLISH: August 17, 2022

ZNEZ