Notice of Public Hearing-Antelope County Commissioners

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice Conditional Use Permit – On Farm Animal Mortality Transportation Service

WHEREAS, Antelope County Planning Commission held a public hearing for a conditional use permit regarding an ‘On Farm Animal Mortality Transportation Service’ to be operated by Tyler Pedersen and Terri Pedersen located in Section 1, Township 27 North, Range 7 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County, Nebraska.

WHEREAS, the intent of the hearing was to receive public comments regarding the application for a conditional use permit (CUP #2201) to own and operate the facility on a 23.45+/- acre tract in SE¼ Section 1, Township 27 North, Range 7 West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska.

WHEREAS, the Antelope County Planning Commission found no issues with said application and has approved said conditional use permit, and is recommending review and approval of said permit by the Antelope County Board of Commissioners.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 9:40 A.M. the 28th day of June, 2022 to consider whether or not to facilitate the Conditional Use Permit.

Adopted this 7th day of June 2022, at Neligh, Nebraska

/s/ LISA PAYNE

Clerk, Antelope County

PUBLISH: June 15, 2022

