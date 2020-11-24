Notice of Public Hearing – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY

NOTICE of Public Hearing Date

WHEREAS, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners received a petition to consider the vacation or abandonment of 841st Road between 510th and 511th Avenue. The road is located between Sections 30 and 31, Townships 24 North, Range 8 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County Nebraska.

WHEREAS, a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and is filed with the County Clerk

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 10:00 A.M. the 1st day of December, 2020 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon said road. The County Clerk is hereby directed to send copies of this resolution by registered or certified mail to the abutting and adjacent landowners in Antelope County.

PUBLISH: November 18 and 25, 2020

ZNEZ