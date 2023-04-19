Notice of Public Hearing – Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING-ANTELOPE

COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, in the County Board of Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex at 9:40 AM.

The public hearing regarding the Conditional Use Permit 2301-H & T Seed and Technology for the purpose of a seed warehouse and sales office, located in the SE¼SE¼ Section 6, Township 27N, Range 8 West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska.

The agenda is kept continuously current and is available for public inspection at the Clerk’s Office.

PUBLISH: April 19, 2023