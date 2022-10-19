Notice of Permit Issuance-NDEQ

NOTICE OF PERMIT ISSUANCE

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) proposes to reissue, with change, the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for the City of Elgin Wastewater Treatment Facility, PO Box 240, Elgin, NE (NPDES# NE0039811; SIC 4952). The publicly owned treatment works receives and treats domestic wastewater which discharges from a mechanical treatment system through Outfall 001 to Blacksnake Creek, Segment EL4-11310 in the Elkhorn River Basin. The permit would be issued for a period of up to five years and would restrict pollutant discharges to comply with the requirements of Department regulations.

The draft permit, fact sheet, and other public information are available for review and copying at NDEE’s Lincoln Office, 245 Fallbrook Boulevard, Suite 100, Lincoln, Nebraska 68521 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (CT), weekdays, excluding holidays.

To request copies of the draft permit and other information, call 402-471-3557. Individuals requiring special accommodations or alternate formats of materials should notify the Department by calling 402-471-2186. TDD users should call 800-833-7352 and ask the relay operator to call the Department at 402-471-2186.

Written comments, objections, and/or hearing requests concerning permit issuance may be submitted to NPDES and State Permits Section, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, PO Box 98922, Lincoln, NE 68509-8922; before the comment period ending date of November 18, 2022. A determination to hold a hearing will be based upon factual environmental or regulatory consideration.

The NDEE does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, age, or sex in administration of its programs or activities, and NDEE does not intimidate or retaliate against any individual or group because they have exercised their rights to participate in or oppose actions protected/prohibited by 40 C.F.R. Parts 5 and 7, or for the purpose of interfering with such rights.

PUBLISH: October 19, 2022

