NOTICE

A total of 153 cases will be heard by the Board in September, 2020. The following case(s) sentenced in Wheeler County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

September 17, 2020 —

8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center — Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

Johnson, Gerran 841651 Sexual Assault of Child 2nd Deg

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF

PAROLE

PUBLISH: September 9, 2020

