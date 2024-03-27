Notice of Organization — RJ KOENIG FARMS, LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF

RJ KOENIG FARMS, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

RJ KOENIG FARMS, LLC

Norfolk, Nebraska

Notice is hereby given that RJ Koenig Farms, a Nebraska limited liability company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its initial designated office at 51951 844th Road, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The initial agent’s name is Karen J. Koenig, and it’s street and mailing address is 51951 844th Road, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. This company is organized to engage in and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business authorized under the laws of the State of Nebraska as well as any lawful act or activity for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The company was organized and commenced on March 18, 2024, and the Company shall exist perpetually unless terminated sooner. The affairs of the limited liability company shall be conducted by its members until such time as their successor or successors are selected pursuant to the Operating Agreement.

Karen Koenig, Registered Agent

PUBLISH: March 27, April 3 and 10, 2024

ZNEZ