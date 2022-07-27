Notice of Organization-Meis & Sons Trucking LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given that Meis & Sons Trucking LLC has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is 83576 522 AVE, ELGIN, NE 68636. The registered agent of the Company is Benjamin J. Meis, 83576 522 AVE, ELGIN, NE 68636. The general nature of the business will be to engage in the transaction of any or all lawful business, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The Company commenced its existence on June 15 2022, and its duration shall be perpetual. Organizer Name: LegalZoom.com, Inc..

PUBLISH: July 27, August 3 & 10, 2022

ZNEZ