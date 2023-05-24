Notice of Organization – Little Sheep Sleep Consulting LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given that Little Sheep Sleep Consulting LLC has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is 608 W 8TH ST, NELIGH NE 68756. The registered agent of the Company is USCA, Inc., 1102 DOUGLAS ST., OMAHA NE 68102. The general nature of the business will be to engage in the transaction of any or all lawful business, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The Company commenced its existence on March 28 2023, and its duration shall be perpetual. Organizer Name: LegalZoom.com, Inc..

PUBLISH: May 24, 31 & June 7, 2023

ZNEZ