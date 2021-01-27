Notice of Organization – Kerkman Valley Farms LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2020, a Certificate of Organization of KERKMAN VALLEY FARMS, LLC, was filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office. Information in regard to that filing is as follows:

1. The name of the organization is KERKMAN VALLEY FARMS, LLC.

2. The address of the initial designated office and address of the registered agent for service of process is 83655 519 Ave., Elgin, NE 68636. The name of the organization’s registered agent for service of process is Michael L. Kerkman.

3. The general nature of the business is to engage in and do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.

4. The organization commenced on December 8, 2020, and shall have perpetual duration.

5. The affairs of the organization are to be governed by the officers of the organization.

KERKMAN VALLEY FARMS, LLC

For the Company,

Joseph F. McNally #23559

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 164

Neligh, NE 68756

(402) 887-5022

joe@mcnallylaw.net

PUBLISH: January 13, 20 & 27, 2021

ZNEZ