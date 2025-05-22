Notice of Organization, Justin Kallhoff Construction, LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF: Justin Kallhoff Construction, LLC

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 51998 845 Road, Elgin, NE 68636

REGISTERED AGENT: Kyle A. Petersen, 106 E. 2nd Street, P.O. Box 164, Tilden, NE 68781

Justin Kallhoff Construction, LLC shall engage in any lawful business for which a company may be formed under the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act. Perpetual existence commenced on May 14, 2025, when the Certificate of Organization was filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State. Affairs are to be conducted by the Member of the Company as set forth in the Operating Agreement.

PUBLISH: May 21, 28 & June 4, 2025

ZNEZ