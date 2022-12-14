Notice of Organization-Gadeken Seed, LLC

Notice is hereby given that Gadeken Seed, LLC has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is 85025 524 1/2 AVE., NELIGH, NE 68756. The registered agent of the Company is Austin Gadeken, 85025 524 1/2 AVE., NELIGH, NE 68756. The general nature of the business will be to engage in the transaction of any or all lawful business, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The Company commenced its existence on August 22 2022, and its duration shall be perpetual. Organizer Name: James P. Meuret.

PUBLISH: December 7, 14 & 21, 2022