NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

ANDREW FANGMAN

INSPECTIONS, LLC

Notice is hereby given that ANDREW FANGMAN INSPECTIONS, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The Initial Principal Office Address is 52311 834RD, Petersburg, NE, 68652. The registered agent is Andrew Fangman. The street and mailing address of the registered agent and the designated office is 83590 523 Ave, Elgin, NE, 68636.

The Company was organized for the purpose of engaging in the transaction of any lawful business and the performance of any lawful activities that a limited liability company may engage in under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The limited liability company was formed on May 14, 2020, and has perpetual existence. The affairs shall be conducted by the members pursuant to the Operating Agreement of the company.

PUBLISH: January 15, 22 & 29, 2025

ZNEZ