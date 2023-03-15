Notice of Organization – 3 A CATTLE, LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that 3 A CATTLE, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, is organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The registered agent is Matthew L. Anderson. The street address of the registered agent and designated office is 500 North Street, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The general nature of its business is to engage in and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska; and for all other purposes authorized by law, to the same extent as natural persons might or could do. The limited liability company was formed on March 4, 2023 and has perpetual existence. Its affairs shall be conducted by the Members pursuant to the Operating Agreement duly adopted by the Company.

PUBLISH: March 15, 22 & 29, 2023