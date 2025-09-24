Notice of October 7 Public Hearing, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Antelope County, Nebraska, will hold a public hearing at the County Courthouse Annex in Neligh Nebraska, on the 7th day of October 2025, at 9:30 A.M. for the purpose of presenting and adopting a One- and Six-Year Street Improvement Plan for said governing body. Anyone living within Antelope County, Nebraska, interested in the above notice may appear in person or by counsel and be heard.

During this hearing Antelope County Commissioners will be discussing various road and bridge projects.

Antelope County Board of

Commissioners,

Neligh, Nebraska

PUBLISH: September 24, 2025

ZNEZ