Notice of Name Change-Alexander Lewis Droescher

NOTICE IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ANTELOPE

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number C122-56

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

ALEXANDER LEWIS

DROESCHER

by Caroline Cae Hobbs,

Petitioner.

Notice is hereby given that on the 14 day of November, 2022, a petition was filed in the District Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is to change a minor child’s or children’s name(s) from Alexander Lewis Droescher to Alexander Lewis Hobbs.

A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable Mark A. Johnson, in courtroom no. 1, 501 M Street, Neligh, Nebraska, on the 21 day of December, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the minor child(ren)’s name(s) will be changed from that of Alexander Lewis Droescher to Alexander Lewis Hobbs.

Date: November 14, 2022

Martin V. Klein

22220

402-887-4190

101 W. 4th Street/P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756

marty@doerrkleinlaw.com

PUBLISH: November 16 and 23, 2022

ZNEZ