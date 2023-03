NOTICE OF MEETING

The Chambers-Wheeler Cen-tral Public Schools Boards of Education will hold its joint board meeting in the Chambers Public School Gymnasium at 201 S. A Street, Chambers, NE 68725 on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. A copy of the agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection in the offices of the Superintendents.

PUBLISH: March 29, 2023