The Antelope County Historical Society will hold its quarterly meeting on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Antelope County Museum, 410 L Street, Neligh, NE 68756. An agenda is posted at the museum and may be viewed during regular business hours. The meeting is opened to the public.
PUBLISH: July 21, 2021
ZNEZ
Notice of Meeting – Antelope County Historical Society
