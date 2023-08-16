Notice of Meeting – Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF MEETING: THE ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ON AUGUST 29th, 2023

The Antelope County Board of Commissioner intends to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 to discuss the Antelope County 2023-2024 Budget requests and Budget. Notice is hereby given of the special meeting of the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska in the County Commissioner’s Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on the following date and time:

Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 @ 7:00 AM

Other items may be acted on as needed.

The meeting will be open to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

PUBLISH: August 16, 2023

