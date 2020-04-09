Notice of Meeting — Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Attention: Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, Antelope County Board of Commissioners will be meeting for only one (1) meeting during the month of April. The meeting will be on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at 8:00 AM, in the County Commissioner’s Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska. The Commissioners will not meet on the 7th as originally published. The purpose is to limit exposure to the public.

Meeting will be open to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

Agenda will be available on the Antelope County Website: https://antelopecounty.nebraska.gov/

PUBLISH: April 1, 2020

ZNEZ