Notice of Meeting: Antelope County Board of Commissioners

NOTICE OF MEETING: THE

ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ON April 15th, 2024

The Antelope County Board of Commissioner intends to hold a meeting on Monday April 15th, 2024 to discuss the micro surfacing project and fuel contracts. Notice is hereby given of the special meeting of the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska in the County Commissioner’s Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on the following date and time:

Monday, April 15th, 2024 @ 8:30 AM

Other items may be acted on as needed.

Meeting will be open to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

PUBLISH: April 10, 2024

ZNEZ