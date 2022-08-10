Notice of Meeting-Antelope County Board of Commissioners

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Antelope County Board of Commissioners are convening a special meeting on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, at 8:00 AM in the County Commissioner Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse, 501 M Street, Neligh – to discuss and possibly take action on appointed official review and wages, and 2022-2023 Budget, and other matters that might be necessitated. The meeting is open to the public and will be available via ZOOM.

PUBLISH: August 10, 2022

