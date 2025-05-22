Notice of June 4, 2025 Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING-ANTELOPE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in the County Board of Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex at 2 pm.

The public hearing will be regarding Conditional Use Permit 2401-Verizon Wireless, for a telecommunications tower on a tract in the N2 of 1-28-6W.

The agenda is kept continuously current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office.

PUBLISH: May 21, 2025

ZNEZ