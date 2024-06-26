Notice of July Meetings Antelope County Board of Equalization

NOTICE OF MEETING

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AS A COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold a County Board of Equalization meeting in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on July 9th, 2024 beginning at 10:30 AM, for the purpose of deciding motor vehicle exemptions, accepting over-under report, approving tax roll corrections, and reviewing and deciding written protests filed pursuant to sections 77-1502 to 77-1507 pertaining to the assessment value of their property; and various other items which may become necessary to act upon. The meeting is open to the public. Protest hearings will be scheduled at 10-minute intervals, allowing a couple of minutes between each hearing. If needed, protest hearings may continue July 10th, 2024, starting at 9:00 AM.

An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. PUBLISH: June 26, 2024

ZNEZ