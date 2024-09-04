Notice of Informal Probate

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Joan M. Childers,

Deceased

PR 24-29

Notice is hereby given that on August 29, 2024, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and Douglas J. Childers of 4505 Legends Drive #415, Champaign IL 61822, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before November 4, 2024, or be forever barred.

Thomas M. Fehringer, #21713

Fehringer & Mielak, LLP

P. O. Box 400

Columbus, NE 68602-0400

402.563.9617 (PH)

Linda Mitchell

Clerk of the County Court

PO Box 236

Neligh, NE 68756

PUBLISH: September 4, 11 & 18, 2024

ZNEZ