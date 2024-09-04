Notice of Informal Probate

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Joan M. Childers,
Deceased
PR 24-29
Notice is hereby given that on August 29, 2024, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and Douglas J. Childers of 4505 Legends Drive #415, Champaign IL 61822, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before November 4, 2024, or be forever barred.
Thomas M. Fehringer, #21713
Fehringer & Mielak, LLP
P. O. Box 400
Columbus, NE 68602-0400
402.563.9617 (PH)
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of the County Court
PO Box 236
Neligh, NE 68756
PUBLISH: September 4, 11 & 18, 2024
