Notice of Incorporation, Outlaw Acres, Inc.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

OUTLAW ACRES, INC.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned incorporator has formed a corporation under the laws of the State of Nebraska as follows:

• The name of the corporation is OUTLAW ACRES, INC.;

• The physical and mailing address of the initial registered office is 86601 522 Ave, Brunswick, NE 68720, in the City of Brunswick, County of Antelope, State of Nebraska, and the initial registered agent at that address is Michael Krause;

• The general nature of the business is to engage in active farming operations and management, and such other business as is legal in the State of Nebraska.

• The authorized capital stock of the corporation is 10,000 shares of common stock with a par value of $1.00 each, which may be issued for any medium permissible under the laws of the State of Nebraska, as is determined from time to time by the Board of Directors;

• The corporation commenced existence on the filing and recording of its Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State and it shall have perpetual existence;

• The affairs of the corporation shall be conducted by a Board of Directors, President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer, and such subordinate officers and agents as may be prescribed by the By-laws, or appointed by the Board of Directors.

Signed: Michael Krause and Karla Krause

PUBLISH: November 6, 13 & 20, 2024

ZNEZ