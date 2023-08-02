Notice of Incorporation – Oakdale Community Betterment Club

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

Notice is hereby given that the Articles of Incorporation of Oakdale Community Betterment Club, Inc a Nebraska corporation (the Corporation), were filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State on 06/20/2023. The registered office of the corporation is 904 Wilson St Oakdale, Nebraska 68761 and the registered agent at such address is Jasmine Kysar. The purposes for which the Corporation is organized is to engage in any lawful business for which a corporation may be formed under the Nebraska Business Corporation Act. The aggregate number of shares which the Corporation shall have authority to issue is Zero (0) of common stock. The name and street address of the incorporators are as follows: Wanda Cornett, Member, 306 Jenks St Oakdale, NE 68761. Charlotte Tracy, Member,409 Walther Oakdale, NE 68761. Jasmine Kysar, Treasurer, 904 Wilson St Oakdale, NE 68761. Gene Kinnan, Chairman, 101 Taylor St Oakdale, NE 68761. Sharon Kinnan, Secretary, 101 Taylor St Oakdale, NE 68761.

PUBLISH: August 2, 9 and 16, 2023

ZNEZ