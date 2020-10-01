NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

JMH ASSOCIATES, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, with its registered address at 118 South 2nd, Elgin, Nebraska 68636, was dissolved on September 15, 2020. The terms of the dissolution provide for the payment of liabilities of the Limited Liability Company and the distribution of any remaining assets to the stockholders. Kathryn G. Volk, the President of the Limited Liability Company, is to manage the corporate affairs, wind up and liquidate its business, and distribute its assets. The Limited Liability Company has no assets and no liabilities.

Martin V. Klein

Doerr & Klein, P.C. 101 W. 4th Street

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166 (402)887-4190

PUBLISH: September 30, October 7 & 14, 2020

ZNEZ