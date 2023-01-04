Notice of Dissolution- Al Warner Trucking, LLC

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF AL WARNER TRUCKING, LLC

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Nebraska Statute Sections 21-148 and 21-150, AL WARNER TRUCKING, LLC, by and through its member, Alton J. Warner, has dissolved with a Statement of Dissolution of Limited Liability Company being filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State on December 30, 2022. Persons having any claims AL WARNER TRUCKING, LLC shall present them by mailing them to Alton J. Warner, with the address of 51363 836th Road, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The claim shall provide with specificity the nature of the claim and the date the claim arose. A claim against AL WARNER TRUCKING, LLC is barred unless an action to enforce the claim is commenced within five years after the publication date of the third required notice as provided herein.

AL WARNER TRUCKING, LLC,

By: Alton J. Warner, Managing Member

PUBLISH: January 4, 11 & 18, 2023

