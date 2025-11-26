Facebook
Twitter
Home
Featured Stories
Local News
Local Sports
Births
Death Notices
Legals
View & Order Photos
Subscribe
Search
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Friday, November 28, 2025
Sign in / Join
Log Out
This Week’s Paper
Archives
Useful Links
About Us
Watch Live Streaming From Pope John Central
Contact Us
Facebook
Twitter
Search
Home
Featured Stories
Local News
Local Sports
Births
Death Notices
Legals
View & Order Photos
Subscribe
Home
Legals
Notice of Budget Hearing and Budget Summary
Notice of Budget Hearing and Budget Summary
By
Lynell Morgan
-
November 26, 2025
Featured Articles
Virgil takes a bride
November 26, 2025
Six earn D2-7 All District honors
November 26, 2025
Proceedings of Nov. 18, 2025 Meeting, The Elgin City Council
November 26, 2025
© The Elgin Review